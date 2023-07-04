Rafi Awg Kechik says this explains the Umno president’s recent change in appearance.

PETALING JAYA: The distinct change in the appearance of Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is due to a recent double eyelid surgery, says an Umno member.

Rafi Awg Kechik, who was among contenders for a spot in Umno’s Supreme Council during its last party polls, said he noticed Zahid’s face seemed to have “laser marks” when he met the deputy prime minister recently.

He said Zahid told him that he went through a double eyelid surgery on both eyes to remove excess skin that was said to be covering up to 70% of his eyes.

“If the excess skin was not removed, there would have been risk of other complications,” he said in a Facebook post.

Rafi said Zahid had no choice but to undergo the surgery, adding that the effects of the medication had not worn off yet.

Photos of Zahid’s change in appearance had gone viral on social media, with the rural and regional development minister’s eyes seemingly swollen.

He was also seen wearing sunglasses at programmes he attended recently.

According to home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Zahid was away on holiday for two weeks prior to this.