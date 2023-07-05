The PKR vice-president acknowledges that he used to be labelled as an Azmin Ali ‘follower’.

PETALING JAYA: PKR vice-president Amirudin Shari says he does not regret sticking with the party instead of following Azmin Ali during the Sheraton Move in February 2020.

Amirudin acknowledged that he used to be labelled as a “follower” of Azmin, but reiterated that he decided to stick with PKR as he respected the people’s mandate given during the 2018 general election.

“I don’t regret not following him (Azmin) in becoming a traitor. This was for the sake of stability and prosperity in Selangor,” he said at a ceramah in Taman Medan here.

The Selangor menteri besar said remaining in PKR and Pakatan Harapan was the right move as the coalition had proven to be better at governing than other parties.

He cited Selangor contributing a record 25.5% to the national gross domestic product (GDP) last year, an improvement compared to the 24.8% contributed to Malaysia’s GDP the previous year.

“After he (Azmin) was no longer Selangor menteri besar, the state’s GDP surged,” he said.

Azmin, a former PKR deputy president, was among 11 PKR MPs who were sacked from the party after the Sheraton Move in February 2020.

He played an integral role in the formation of the Perikatan Nasional-led government with Muhyiddin Yassin as its prime minister. Azmin went on to be appointed senior minister for economy.