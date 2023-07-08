The state has agreed in principle to take over the airline as proposed by the federal government instead of starting its own boutique airline.

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sarawak government has inked a memorandum of understanding with Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), the parent company of MASwings Sdn Bhd, to discuss the airline’s acquisition.

The MoU is also to establish clear parameters, define the scopes, set timelines, and facilitate a smooth process of the exercise, according to a statement by Sarawak transport minister Lee Kim Shin yesterday.

Lee led a delegation from the state with the primary objective of briefing Khazanah Nasional Bhd on the proposed takeover of MASwings.

The delegation’s trip was a follow-up to the meeting with transport minister Loke Siew Fook in Putrajaya last week.

The meeting also discussed air connectivity issues affecting Sarawak, especially direct international flights.

Sarawak presently has only three direct international routes, connecting it to Singapore, Bandar Seri Begawan and Jakarta.

“There is, therefore, a need for a concerted effort to establish more direct international routes to promote tourism, trade and investment,” said Lee.

“(This is why) the Sarawak government has decided to set up its own airline through the acquisition of MASwings.”

Last month, Sarawak premier Abang Johari Openg said the state has agreed in principle to take over MASwings as proposed by the federal government instead of proceeding with its own boutique airline.