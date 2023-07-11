Works minister Alexander Nanta Linggi says the report will then be presented to the Cabinet.

MELAKA: The report on the landslide tragedy in Batang Kali, Selangor, last December, is ready, says works minister Alexander Nanta Linggi.

However, he said the report has not been presented to the Cabinet as it is still awaiting feedback from the Selangor government.

He said a report and comments from state agencies were required because the incident involved a state road.

“At the public works department level, our part has been completed. I hope the Selangor government will provide their comments as soon as possible so that the report can be brought to the Cabinet meeting,” he told reporters here.

Nanta previously said that the report was expected to be completed at the end of June.

The landslide at the Father’s Organic Farm on Jalan Genting, Batang Kali, claimed the lives of 18 adults and 13 children, while 61 others survived.