Jasmine Loo’s lawyers say the ex-associate of Jho Low surrendered herself to Malaysian authorities.

PETALING JAYA: Former 1MDB general counsel Jasmine Loo has complete trust and confidence in Malaysia’s judicial and legal system, say her lawyers.

Amer Hamzah Arshad and Edmund Bon said Loo, a former associate of fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, or Jho Low, had surrendered herself to the police before she was arrested.

“She was arrested, remanded and is now in custody.

“Our client’s priority is to cooperate with the relevant law enforcement agencies in their ongoing 1MDB investigations, as well as to facilitate and assist the Malaysian government in expediting its asset recovery efforts.

“Our client has absolute trust and confidence in the Malaysian judicial and legal system and will face all matters accordingly. She seeks privacy and space to do what is necessary at this time,” they said in a statement today.

Amer and Bon said Loo will reveal the circumstances of her time away from Malaysia in due time, having fled the country just before the 14th general election on May 9, 2018.

“She also looks forward to reuniting with her family as soon as possible. Our client has always treated Malaysia as her home,” they said.

Yesterday, home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said Loo had been arrested by the police on Friday to assist in investigations over the 1MDB scandal.

The investigations are being held under Section 409 of the Penal Code for criminal breach of trust.

A warrant of arrest had been issued for Loo in 2018, but she had been missing since May that year along with other key individuals linked to the 1MDB scandal – former SRC International CEO Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil, former 1MDB executive director Tang Keng Chee and Geh Choh Heng.

The authorities later sought Interpol’s assistance to track them down.

