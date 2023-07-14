Caretaker menteri besar Amirudin Shari says Pakatan Harapan will also give Umno ‘one or two’ of the seats it won in GE14.

PETALING JAYA: All the state seats that Bersatu contested for in Selangor during the 14th general election will be allocated to Umno, says state Pakatan Harapan chief Amirudin Shari.

Amirudin said PH will also make way for Umno in “one or two” seats it had won in 2018, adding that this was in the spirit of unity.

“PH will contest for more than 40 seats,” Amirudin said during BFM’s The Breakfast Grille this morning.

In the 2018 general election, Bersatu, then a PH component, contested for seven state seats in Selangor and won four. There are 56 seats up for grabs in the Selangor election.

Amirudin dismissed rumours that PN will be fielding former state Umno leaders for the election, saying the coalition would be merely recycling old leaders instead of setting a new direction for the state.

He expressed confidence that PH and Barisan Nasional would be able to win more than 40 seats in Selangor, but warned the coalitions against being complacent in campaigning.

The caretaker Selangor menteri besar also laughed off his Kedah counterpart Sanusi Nor’s criticism of the PH state government, saying the PAS man was essentially criticising his Perikatan Nasional colleague, Azmin Ali.

Sanusi had claimed that Selangor’s development was not due to the PH state government’s policies but merely good fortune from being located close to Kuala Lumpur.

PH has been leading Selangor since it first won the state in the 12th general election in 2008. The state has seen there different menteris besar during that period – the late Abdul Khalid Ibrahim, Azmin and Amirudin.