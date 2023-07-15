Razarudin Husain says the investigation papers on Sanusi Nor, as well as on PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang and DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng, over 3R issues will be handed over to the AGC soon.

PETALING JAYA: Police have received 57 reports against Sanusi Nor over remarks he made regarding the appointment of the Selangor menteri besar, says Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain.

According to Berita Harian, Razarudin said the investigation papers on Sanusi, as well as on PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang and DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng over 3R (race, religion, royalty) issues would be handed over to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) as soon as possible.

At a recent ceramah, Sanusi allegedly insulted the sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, by appearing to question his choice of Amirudin Shari as Selangor menteri besar.

Sanusi had reportedly drawn a comparison between the Kedah and Selangor sultans and said the Kedah ruler would not have appointed someone like Amirudin.

Sanusi apologised to the sultan for his remarks today, saying that the true meaning of his remarks had been distorted by Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional.

Bukit Aman also said police are investigating PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang over remarks that allegedly touched on 3R-related issues earlier this week.

CID deputy director GS Suresh Kumar said the probe centred around remarks, allegedly made by Hadi through a Facebook posting, that DAP is continuing the plan started by the British colonists to destroy Malay and Bumiputera supremacy with the support of Malays who have forgotten their roots.

Suresh also confirmed last Sunday that the police had launched an investigation against Lim over allegations that “the green wave (a reference to Perikatan Nasional’s election appeal with voters) will destroy temples and deny religious rights in Penang”.