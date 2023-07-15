The PKR deputy president cited data from an independent polling firm which showed less than half the state are happy with their legislators.

KOTA BHARU: Statistics show the majority of voters in Kelantan are dissatisfied with how the state is run, PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli claimed here today.

He said month-by-month data PKR sourced from independent polling firms showed only 43% were happy with the state government as of May.

“We have been studying the approval ratings of the prime minister, ministers, the federal government and state governments each month since June 2016. So we have a long list of numbers and for 2023, from January this year, there has been a decline and a shift among voters in Kelantan,” he said after attending a Madani roadshow programme in Kampung Parit Limbat.

Rafizi, who is also PKR’s election director, expressed his confidence that the data truly reflected the Kelantan electorate.

“They understand that after 33 years, Kelantan is lagging far behind in many areas… (like) development, poverty eradication and basic infrastructure,” he said.

Rafizi said it was now left to PKR, Umno and Amanah to convince the fence sitters that they should pin their hopes on the unity government.

“We have about four weeks, so Insya Allah my focus is to work together with the second-echelon leaders in the unity government and state-based leaders to ensure there is momentum at every level.”