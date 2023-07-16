Anwar Ibrahim says this allocation was higher than that disbursed three years ago when the country was under the Perikatan Nasional administration.

JAWI: The government today announced an allocation of RM4.61 million for the Penang Public Religious School Assistance this year to strengthen religious education institutions in the state.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the allocation covered Quran and Fardhu Ain (Kafa) classes (RM1.37 million); Sekolah Rendah Agama Rakyat (RM541,740) and Sekolah Menengah Agama Rakyat (RM394,750).

A total of RM191,740 has been approved for tahfiz schools while Sekolah Agama Bantuan Kerajaan, or government-aided religious schools, will get RM184,700.

Pondok institutions will get RM160,000 and Islamic kindergartens RM63,830, Anwar said in his speech at the launch of the development of Sungai Bakap Old Mosque in Seberang Perai Selatan here today.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said the Penang government had also approved RM500,000 for Kafa Menengah (run by the Penang Islamic Foundation) and RM1.2 million for Penang zakat.

Anwar said the allocation by the unity government, represented by various political parties, to Muslims and Malays was higher than the allocation disbursed three years ago when the country was under the Perikatan Nasional administration.