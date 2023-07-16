Home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail claims a RM500,000 compound was issued to Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor as chairman of a state-owned company.

PETALING JAYA: Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor should clarify if he received a compound letter for the sum of RM500,000 over the alleged theft of rare earth in Kampung Chong, Sik, says home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said the letter, dated Oct 4, 2022, which was signed by Kedah director of lands and mines Fauzi Mustaffa, was issued to the chairman of Kedah Menteri Besar Incorporated (MBI), Bernama reported.

“I want to ask Sanusi, as the menteri besar and chairman of MBI, did you receive a letter from Datuk Fauzi Mustaffa, Kedah director of lands and mines at the end of last year.

“A letter requiring MBI to pay a compound of RM500,000 for stealing rare earth in Kampung Chong, Sik,” Saifuddin was quoted as saying.

The Pakatan Harapan secretary-general was speaking at the launch of the Kedah unity government election machinery in Guar Chempedak last night.

He questioned Sanusi’s credibility as menteri besar in looking after the state, adding that more disclosures would be made on the matter.

Also present were Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also Umno president, and Amanah president Mohamad Sabu.