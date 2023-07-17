Jamil Salleh served as domestic trade and consumer affairs ministry secretary-general from 2016 to 2019.

PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional will field a former secretary-general of the domestic trade and consumer affairs ministry as its candidate for the Dengkil seat in Selangor in the Aug 12 state election.

Jamil Salleh served as the ministry’s 12th secretary-general from 2016 before he retired three years later in 2019.

According to Berita Harian, PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin announced Jamil’s candidacy at a ceramah in Sepang last night.

Jamil will contest the seat that Bersatu’s Adhif Syan Abdullah won in the 2018 general election (GE14) on a PKR ticket. Adhif had won the seat with a majority of 6,934 votes, defeating candidates from Barisan Nasional and PAS.

Muhyiddin also announced that Sepang Bersatu chief Suhaimi Ghazali will contest the Sungai Pelek seat, which DAP first won in 2013.

In GE14, then DAP leader Ronnie Liu won the state seat with a majority of 6,586 votes, defeating BN’s Ng Chok Sin, PAS’ Rohaya Shahir and Parti Alternatif Rakyat’s K Harry Arul Raj.

Liu has since quit DAP but said he supports Anwar Ibrahim and the unity government.