PETALING JAYA: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, has decreed that the issue of Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor’s remarks at a recent ceramah has yet to be resolved.

Sanusi allegedly insulted the Sultan of Selangor by appearing to question his choice of Amirudin Shari as the state’s menteri besar.

The PAS elections director has since apologised for the remark, saying it was distorted by his political rivals.

A statement on the Selangor Royal Office’s Facebook page said Sultan Sharafuddin granted audiences to Selangor PAS commissioner Dr Ahmad Yunus Hairi and Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan at Istana Bukit Kayangan in Shah Alam today.

“During separate audiences, they discussed Sanusi’s statement in a recent ceramah in Selangor which was deemed insulting to the Selangor royal institution,” the statement said.

“His Majesty has decreed that this matter is still unresolved.”

On Saturday, Sanusi said he had written to Sultan Sharafuddin to apologise for his remarks, which he said had been distorted by Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN).

Sanusi had reportedly drawn a comparison between the Kedah and Selangor sultans and said the Kedah ruler would not have appointed Amirudin as Selangor menteri besar.

Despite Sanusi’s apology, Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain said the police will continue its investigation into Sanusi’s remarks – with 57 police reports lodged about the matter as of Saturday morning.

Among those who lodged reports were Emran Kadir, a member of the Selangor Council of the Royal Court, who said Sanusi’s comments were an insult as the sultan had the prerogative to appoint the menteri besar for the state.

On Thursday, PAS spiritual leader Hashim Jasin told Sanusi to be mindful when making speeches and avoid controversial statements that touch on the 3Rs (race, religion, royalty).

