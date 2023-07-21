Dr Mahathir Mohamed wants Anwar Ibrahim to produce documents relating to an alleged 1997 bailout of Konsortium Perkapalan Bhd.

SHAH ALAM: Dr Mahathir Mohamad has filed an application asking the High Court to compel Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to produce documents referred to in the latter’s statement of defence for their on-going defamation case.

The two-time former prime minister wants Anwar to produce documents on an alleged bailout of Konsortium Perkapalan Bhd (KPB) by Petronas and Malaysia International Shipping Corporation (MISC) in 1997.

He is also seeking documents relating to the award of contracts by Telekom Malaysia Bhd to Opcom Cables Sdn Bhd in 2003 and a fabrication licence by Petronas to Kencana Petroleum Bhd in 2002.

Mahathir is also asking the current prime minister to produce reports relating to Perwaja Steel Bhd’s request for funds from the government in 1998.

KPB, now known as Pos Logistics Bhd, is owned by Mahathir’s son, Mirzan.

Mirzan and his brothers, Mokhzani and Mukhriz, were also shareholders in Opcom.

Mokhzani founded Kencana Capital Sdn Bhd, which later became Kencana Petroleum Bhd.

Mahathir also wants Anwar to produce documents relating to legal fees paid to two law firms, Lewis & Co and VK Lingam & Co.

Mahathir’s lawyer, Rafique Rashid Ali, told reporters that Judicial Commissioner Zaharah Hussain had instructed lawyers for both Mahathir and Anwar to file their submissions by Sept 8.

The court is scheduled to deliver its ruling on the application on Oct 2, he added.

Mahathir is suing Anwar for statements made at a PKR Congress on March 18 calling him a racist and saying he had enriched his family while in office.

In his lawsuit, Mahathir alleged that the statements were made by Anwar in his capacity as the prime minister and, as such, had a far more devastating effect on him compared with similar statements made by ordinary citizens.

He said the allegations eroded his status as a statesman and former prime minister.

He wants Anwar to retract all defamatory statements made against him and published both on mainstream and social media.

Mahathir said Anwar’s alleged defamatory statements were intended to dent his image among members of the public as they were viewed and heard by a wide spectrum of people.

He also wants Anwar to extend an unconditional apology and undertake not to repeat the same or similar statements in the future.