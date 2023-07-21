The two major Pakatan Harapan parties are expected to rejuvenate their line-up with new faces and possibly dropping ‘key personalities’.

GEORGE TOWN: The final list of DAP candidates for the state elections in Penang is expected to be ready by Sunday, according to sources in the party.

They said that seven legislators will be dropped as part of a “generational renewal” plan.

“All this will be finalised on Sunday. Nothing is set in stone yet as discussions are still ongoing,” the source told FMT, but refused to confirm rumours that some “key personalities” are among the seven to be dropped.

Meanwhile, Penang PKR is also expected to undergo a spring cleaning, with more than half of its candidates likely to be fresh faces.

“All three sitting exco members from PKR will be changed. There will be fresh faces,” the source said.

Out of the 40 seats in Penang, DAP will contest in 19 seats, PKR (13), Umno (6) and Amanah (2) in the Aug 12 state elections.

Umno has so far declared that it will defend its incumbent Sungai Dua and Permatang Berangan seats, while it will also fight for Penaga, Bertam, Sungai Aceh, and Teluk Bahang on the island.

In the 2018 polls, DAP won 19 seats, PKR won 14, and Amanah won two. Bersatu won two seats on the PH ticket. Meanwhile, Umno won two and PAS one.