DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook says it is in exchange for the party giving up one seat to Barisan Nasional.

KUALA LUMPUR: DAP will nominate a non-assemblyman from the party to become the next Selangor state assembly Speaker should Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) win at the Aug 12 state election.

This was a condition for the party to give up one seat to BN in the polls, according to DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook.

He said the party was told to give one of its state seats in Selangor to BN, which they agreed to on the condition that the next Speaker is not an assemblyman.

”Pakatan Harapan gave two seats to BN, namely Gombak Setia, which was held by PKR, and Dusun Tua, which was held by DAP.

“So with that, DAP proposed to PH chairman Anwar Ibrahim to nominate someone who isn’t a state assemblyman as Speaker,” Loke said at a press conference after announcing DAP’s candidates for Selangor, adding that Anwar agreed to the proposal.

He said that DAP will nominate former assemblyman Lau Weng San for the post of Speaker.

Lau was formerly the Kampung Tunku assemblyman from 2008 to 2018 before going on to be elected as Banting assemblyman in 2018. He has been dropped from the list of candidates for the state polls in Selangor.

Four-term Sekinchan assemblyman Ng Suee Lim from DAP was the Speaker prior to the dissolution of the state assembly last month. She will defend her seat for a fifth term in this election.

Earlier today, DAP announced 15 candidates who will be contesting in the Selangor state election on Aug 12.

The party has retained most of its former Selangor assemblymen who won in the 14th general election (GE14) in 2018, with six fresh faces contesting in this state election.

The most notable omission from the list of candidates is Selangor DAP deputy chairman Ean Yong Hian Wah, who had been Seri Kembangan assemblyman since 2008.