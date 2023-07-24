The Gerakan president says the account’s administrator is investigating the incident and security protocols have been implemented as a precaution.

PETALING JAYA: After being slammed by netizens over a purportedly insensitive tweet following the death of Salahuddin Ayub, Gerakan president Dominic Lau now says his Twitter account has been hacked.

In a statement, Lau said the administrator of the account was “surprised” to find a tweet published at 12.37pm today.

“The admin is currently investigating the cause of this incident. As an immediate security measure, the latest security protocols have been activated, including changing the passwords for all official social media accounts,” he said.

Lau added that a police report would be lodged over the hacking incident.

Earlier today, social media users hit out at the senator over his posting, which has since been deleted.

Salahuddin, who was the domestic trade and cost of living minister, died last night.

The Pulai MP and Simpang Jeram assemblyman had undergone surgery for a brain haemorrhage.

Lau allegedly tweeted: “Is it OK if I contest for the Pulai by-election?”

However, when contacted by Malaysiakini, Lau said he had never written the tweet at all, adding that “this person is using a fake account.”