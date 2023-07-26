David Marshel says disgruntled members view DAP’s decision to drop the caretaker deputy chief minister in the state elections as a betrayal of the Indian community.

GEORGE TOWN: DAP’s decision to drop P Ramasamy as a candidate in the Penang elections may lead to members, especially those from the Indian community, quitting the party, a former city councillor warned.

David Marshel, who today resigned from the party and as Seberang Perai city councillor, claimed many disgruntled members would leave the party to protest its treatment of the caretaker deputy chief minister.

According to him, these members were unhappy that DAP had chosen to replace Ramasamy with S Sundarajoo for the Perai state seat as the former had “done a lot” for Perai voters and the Indian community.

“You will see members resigning and disbanding branches as they see this decision by the party as a betrayal of the Indian community,” he told FMT, adding that Ramasamy had been speaking up for the community even before becoming part of the state government.

“We have local NGOs, including Chinese NGOs, contacting us and saying they are with us and that they will follow our next course of action as they too are not happy with the party’s decision.”

Marshel, a close confidante of Ramasamy, claimed that the NGOs would not back DAP if an “outsider” was fielded.

Ramasamy represented Perai for three terms since 2008. On Tuesday, DAP named Sundarajoo, a former CEO of property developer Eco World Sdn Bhd, as the party’s candidate.

DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook said Ramasamy and others who were dropped as candidates respected the party’s decision.

Meanwhile, a DAP insider approached by FMT agreed with Marshel.

He claimed that some party members had asked him what was the point of being in the party “when a hardworking candidate like Ramasamy is being denied re-nomination, and a parachute candidate is being fielded?”

The insider, who requested anonymity, also said Perai voters might protest the party’s move by either sitting out the polls or voting for other candidates.

He claimed Indian party members in other states holding elections might not turn out to vote in protest as Ramasamy was well-respected by Indians in these states as well.

Another DAP member, who did not want to be named, expects unhappy party members to shut down branches.

“Voters who are loyal to the party may vote for Sundarajoo. But those who have been supporting Ramasamy for a long time may not vote for him,” he told FMT.