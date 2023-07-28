The businessman was arrested by the anti-graft agency on Tuesday for an investigation into money laundering.

PETALING JAYA: Abdul Malik Dasthigeer, better known as “Dato Malik”, said he gave his full cooperation to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission when being questioned.

Sources had told FMT on Tuesday the businessman had been arrested by MACC under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (Amla).

“I have given full disclosure on this matter and will continue providing all the information needed to help (resolve) the case,” Malik said in a video on Instagram today.

He thanked those who had expressed support for him. “Let’s hope for the best and (that) justice will prevail.”

Malik, who is the founder and chairman of the Malik Group of Companies, is known for bringing artistes from India to perform Tamil concerts in Malaysia.

His group of companies comprises Malik Streams Corporation Sdn Bhd, Malik Maju Sdn Bhd, Malik Streams Properties Sdn Bhd, Malik Streams Antenna Movies Sdn Bhd, and Malik Streams Production & Distribution.