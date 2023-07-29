PETALING JAYA: Former Selangor MIC Youth chief P Punithan has been appointed deputy chairman of Perikatan Nasional’s Indian community committee.

PN secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin said the committee was formed to allow the Indian community to voice their views and issues to the coalition.

“It seems like the wind of change is blowing strongly, the people’s support for PN is increasing by the day. This support is not just among the Malay community but also among the non-Malay communities,” Hamzah said in a Facebook post yesterday.

On June 30, Punithan resigned from MIC citing “personal reasons” to the press. He was also the Batang Berjuntai MIC Youth chief.

He had told FMT then that it would not be the end of his political career.

Just three days before that, former MIC vice-president C Sivaraj also left the Indian-based party, saying he wanted to continue serving the community as a senator and a leader without any hindrance.

Previously, Bersatu sources told FMT that PN’s all-Indian committee would be fronted by former MIC leaders, with a view to setting up a new single-race party within the opposition coalition.