KUALA LUMPUR: The Election Commission will meet today to fix the dates for the Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections in Johor.

The seats are vacant following the death of their elected representative, Amanah deputy president Salahuddin Ayub, on July 23.

Salahuddin, 61, who was also the domestic trade and cost of living minister, died at Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah in Alor Setar, Kedah, after undergoing surgery for a brain haemorrhage.

EC chairman Abdul Ghani Salleh will chair the meeting, which will discuss the dates for writ of election, nomination and polling, the electoral rolls to be used, and other preparations for the by-elections.