Supplementary electoral roll up for review

The supplementary electoral roll also contains details of voters who changed constituencies and those who changed their status.

KUALA LUMPUR : The supplementary electoral roll for January 2026 has been opened for review for 30 days until March 28, the Election Commission announced.

The roll contains the names of 38,705 Malaysian citizens aged 18 and above who were automatically registered as new voters in January. The roll also contains the details of 11,731 registered voters who changed their constituencies and 2,170 voters who changed their voter category or status.

Reviews of the roll can be done via the EC portal, the MySPR Semak mobile app or by calling 03-8892 7218.