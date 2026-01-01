New Perlis exco candidate list to be presented to ruler next week

Perlis menteri besar Abu Bakar Hamzah welcoming visitors during a Visit Malaysia 2026 event at the KTM railway station in Padang Besar today. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The list of names proposed for the new Perlis state executive council will be presented to the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail, next week, says newly-minted menteri besar Abu Bakar Hamzah.

He said the list of candidates would consist only of four state assemblymen from Bersatu, as PAS had decided not to be part of the new exco lineup that will be formed, Bernama reported.

Abu Bakar said the task was “very challenging” because there were many portfolios.

“At least five portfolios will have to be handled by each exco member,” he said during a Visit Malaysia 2026 promotional event at the immigration, customs, quarantine and security complex in Padang Besar here today.

Abu Bakar said the Chuping, Bintong and Guar Sanji state seats, declared vacant by state assembly speaker Rus’sele Eizan, would be administered by the Perlis menteri besar’s office.

Coordinators will be appointed to serve at service centres to be opened in all three constituencies.

“When these service centres are opened, we will refer to the PAS leadership because those seats are their constituencies,” he said.

Yesterday, Rus’sele announced the withdrawal of his application to the Election Commission for by-elections to be held to fill these three casual vacancies.

He said these seats would remain vacant until the next general election.