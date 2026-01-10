Nominations open for Kinabatangan, Lamag by-elections

The nomination of candidates for the Kinabatangan and Lamag by-elections in Sabah is taking place at Dewan Sri Lamag (background, right). (Bernama pic)

KINABATANGAN : The nomination centre for the Kinabatangan parliamentary and Lamag state by-elections at Dewan Sri Lamag opened at 9am today.

Candidates will have one hour to submit their nomination papers, after which the Election Commission’s returning officer, Eddy Syaizul Rizam Abdullah, will announce the list of eligible contenders at 10am.

The by-elections are being held following the death of the incumbent, Bung Moktar Radin, 66, early last month.

The former Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman had held both seats, having retained Kinabatangan in the 15th general election (GE15) with a 4,330-vote majority, defeating Warisan’s Mazliwati Abdul Malek.

Bung also defended the Lamag state seat with a 153-vote majority in a six-cornered contest in the Sabah state election on Nov 29 last year.

The Election Commission has scheduled polling for Jan 24, with early voting on Jan 20. A total of 48,722 registered voters will cast their ballots, comprising 48,526 ordinary voters and 196 police personnel and their spouses.

Voting will take place across 36 polling centres with 117 streams and one early voting centre.