Voter turnout at 12% in Kinabatangan, 10% in Lamag polls at 9am

Voters casting their ballots during the Kinabatangan-Lamag by-elections. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Voter turnout in the Kinabatangan parliamentary by-election stood at 12.54% and at 10.57% in Lamag as of 9am, according to the Election Commission.

A total of 36 polling centres were opened to voters at 7.30am, with most centres scheduled to close at 5.30pm.

There are a total of 48,722 registered voters, comprising 48,526 ordinary voters and 196 police personnel and their spouses who voted early.

The contest for the Kinabatangan seat is a three-cornered fight involving Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Naim Kurniawan Moktar, Warisan’s Saddi Abdul Rahman and independent candidate Goldam Hamid.

Meanwhile, it is a straight fight for the Lamag seat between BN’s Ismail Ayob and Warisan’s Mazliwati Abdul Malek.

The by-elections were called following the death of the incumbent, 66-year-old Bung Moktar Radin, in early December.

The former Sabah BN chairman had held both seats, defeating Mazliwati and retaining Kinabatangan in the 15th general election with a 4,330-vote majority.

He also defended the Lamag state seat with a 153-vote majority in a six-cornered contest in the Sabah state election on Nov 29 last year.