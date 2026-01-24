Voter turnout at 12% in Kinabatangan, 10% in Lamag polls at 9am

A total of 36 polling centres were opened to voters at 7.30am, with most centres scheduled to close at 5.30pm.
There are a total of 48,722 registered voters, comprising 48,526 ordinary voters and 196 police personnel and their spouses who voted early.
The contest for the Kinabatangan seat is a three-cornered fight involving Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Naim Kurniawan Moktar, Warisan’s Saddi Abdul Rahman and independent candidate Goldam Hamid.
Meanwhile, it is a straight fight for the Lamag seat between BN’s Ismail Ayob and Warisan’s Mazliwati Abdul Malek.
The by-elections were called following the death of the incumbent, 66-year-old Bung Moktar Radin, in early December.
The former Sabah BN chairman had held both seats, defeating Mazliwati and retaining Kinabatangan in the 15th general election with a 4,330-vote majority.
He also defended the Lamag state seat with a 153-vote majority in a six-cornered contest in the Sabah state election on Nov 29 last year.