By-election wins show BN should field young candidates in GE16, says Naim

Kurniawan Naim Moktar said Sabah Umno has emphasised the importance of fielding younger candidates in elections. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Barisan Nasional’s (BN) recent success in retaining the Kinabatangan parliamentary seat and Lamag state seat shows the need to field young candidates in the next general election (GE16), says newly-elected Kinabatangan MP Naim Kurniawan Moktar.

Naim, 32, said voters today focused on candidates’ personality and competence, not just party affiliation.

Using the example of Sabah, he said about 58% of voters were 40 years old and below, which could rise to 65% with new voters turning 18.

“If we gain their support using the right strategies, including social media, BN has a very bright future,” he told FMT.

“Young candidates are important. It’s not just about being young but being able to work, go to the ground, meet the people and provide their service.”

Naim also said that introducing young candidates early was important so that voters would be aware of them and provide the necessary support in terms of resources and exposure.

“People are unfamiliar with new faces. Politics is also expensive. If they have limited individual skills, they will need help from the start,” he said, adding that Sabah Umno had prioritised young candidates from the beginning.

Naim also acknowledged that most young BN leaders flopped during the November state elections, attributing this to weak workflow and negative perceptions of the national party at the time.

“In the past, there may have been rejection of the national party, but nowadays, people tend to choose those who can actually work and carry their voice,” he said.

Naim took his oath as Kinabatangan MP in the Dewan Rakyat earlier this week after winning the by-election with a majority of 14,214 votes, defeating Warisan’s Saddi Abdul Rahman and independent Goldam Hamid.

BN also retained the Lamag seat through Ismail Ayob, 45, with a majority of 5,681 votes.