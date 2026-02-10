I’m still active in Umno, says Ismail Sabri

Former prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said his main focus at present is to help those in need, particularly children who lost their parents during the Covid-19 pandemic.

JOHOR BAHRU : Former prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today he remains an active Umno member although he currently is no longer in the mainstream of national politics.

Ismail, a former Umno vice-president, said he continues to carry out his duties as MP for Bera.

“I am still active as an MP and Bera Umno chief. But I realise that I am no longer active in the mainstream of national politics,” he said after presenting Chinese New Year aid to recipients in Larkin Jaya here.

On the possibility of defending his Bera seat in the next general election (GE16), Ismail said he had yet to make a decision.

“A decision will be made when the time comes,” he said.

The Yayasan Keluarga Malaysia chairman added that his main focus at present was to help those in need, particularly children.

“For now, I am focussing on helping about 1,000 children who lost their parents due to Covid-19,” he said.

During the 2022 general election, Ismail successfully retained his Bera parliamentary seat for a fifth consecutive term with a 16,695-vote majority in a three-cornered contest, defeating his rivals from Pakatan Harapan and Perikatan Nasional.

Ismail served as an Umno vice-president from 2018 to 2023 before deciding not to contest the party’s top central leadership posts after GE15.