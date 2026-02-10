Umno open to taking back Hamzah, Zahid says amid Bersatu turmoil

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said anyone, including Bersatu deputy president Hamzah Zainudin, is welcome to re-join Umno. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today said that the party remained open to welcoming back former members, including Hamzah Zainudin who is reportedly facing the possibility of expulsion from Bersatu.

Zahid said that the Rumah Bangsa initiative provided an open platform for anyone wishing to return or join Umno, whether individually or as part of a group, Utusan Malaysia reported.

“Umno is a place for party members or whoever champions the interests of the Malay community,” he was quoted as saying when asked about Hamzah’s position in Bersatu.

The Rumah Bangsa initiative includes a special panel that will review and green light the return of individuals who left the party but are now seeking to return.

Umno suffered a slew of defections to Bersatu after Barisan Nasional’s fall from power in 2018.

The MPs who switched camps included Hamzah, Sabah Bersatu chief Ronald Kiandee and Wanita Bersatu chief Mas Ermieyati Samsudin.

Hamzah, the Bersatu deputy president, has been summoned to appear before the party’s disciplinary board over complaints alleging attempts to sabotage the party’s 2025 annual general assembly and undermine its leadership.

Speculation has also mounted that Hamzah could be sacked as the leadership tussle between him and party president Muhyiddin Yassin intensifies.