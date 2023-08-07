The anti-graft agency says it is searching for the duo to assist in its probe into a project involving the registration, recruitment and storage of foreign worker biometric data at a ministry.

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is seeking the public’s help to track down Adlan Berhan, who is former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s son-in-law, as well as lawyer Mansoor Saat.

MACC said it is searching for the duo to assist in its probe into a project involving the registration, recruitment and storage of foreign worker biometric data at a ministry.

“Based on MACC’s checks with the immigration department, the two individuals have left the country on May 17 and 21 respectively and there are no records of their return,” it said in a statement.

MACC also said that various efforts had been made to contact the duo as well as their respective lawyers, but both Adlan and Mansoor had failed to present themselves at its office.

The anti-graft agency urged members of the public with information to contact investigating officer, Nur Amin Jamaluddin, at 03-88700799 or 016-4322 699 or via email at [email protected].

In February, FMT cited a source from MACC who said that the agency was investigating the award of a lucrative contract to the son-in-law of a former prime minister.

The source said the anti-graft agency’s probe centred around possible abuse of power in connection with the National Integrated Immigration System (NIISe).

Adlan was named in media reports in 2020 as being linked and possibly a key player in the contract for the NIISe.

He was alleged to have links to one of the project’s frontrunners, security solutions provider S5 Holdings Inc, according to a report in The Vibes.

However, S5 group managing director Syed Hafiz Jamalullail was reported by The Edge as saying in 2021 that none of his political connections, including Adlan, was involved in S5.

Muhyiddin also denied the allegation that the lucrative contract was awarded to his son-in-law, saying that it was given to IRIS Corporation Bhd via an open tender.

The NIISe system was reportedly mooted by Muhyiddin when he was the home minister in the 2018-2020 Pakatan Harapan government, after the Sistem Kawalan Imigresen Nasional was cancelled by him supposedly due to its high costs.

