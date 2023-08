Berjaya Land says it has served the caretaker Kedah menteri besar a letter of demand, asking him to pay a compensation of RM200 million.

PETALING JAYA: Berjaya Group founder Vincent Tan and Berjaya Land Bhd has demanded Sanusi Nor apologise for making allegedly defamatory remarks on the RM700 million river-widening project known as the Selangor Maritime Gateway (SMG).

In a statement, Berjaya Land said it has sent the caretaker Kedah menteri besar a letter of demand last Saturday, asking him to pay a compensation of RM200 million.

MORE TO COME

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.