Wanita Bersatu chief is banking on the Perikatan Nasional manifesto for Selangor to win over Batu Tiga voters.

SHAH ALAM: Rina Harun does not think it will be tough to win the confidence of voters in Batu Tiga in the Aug 12 state polls, despite questions being raised about her commitment as an elected representative.

The former Puteri Umno leader quit the party and joined Bersatu in 2016.

As Wanita Bersatu chief, she won the Titiwangsa parliamentary seat in the 2018 general election (GE14) on a Pakatan Harapan (PH) ticket. However, she decided not to defend the seat in GE15 last year.

Instead, she opted to be the Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate for the Sepang parliamentary seat, where she lost to Aiman Athirah Sabu of PH-Amanah.

The former minister who served under Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Muhyiddin Yassin and Ismail Sabri Yaakob has now decided to “move” to Batu Tiga.

Rina’s candidacy had even been questioned by former Bersatu Supreme Council member Faiz Na’aman, who last week described several of PN’s candidates in Selangor as weak and undeserving. He quit the party yesterday.

The former women, family and community development minister has since brushed off all the criticisms levelled at her, saying she was confident of her chances based on the PN manifesto for Selangor.

“Voters’ belief will be raised with our manifesto. What we’ve promised in the past has been fulfilled as we don’t toy with the people’s feelings,” she said in an interview with FMT.

Muhyiddin, the PN chairman, launched the coalition’s manifesto for Selangor last Friday, pledging to set up a special agency to improve the socioeconomic status of minorities in the state, specifically the Orang Asli and Indian communities.

PN also promised to expand the Skim Peduli Sihat and Skim Perlindungan Perubatan to households earning RM5,000 and below.

The former prime minister said PN would provide RM400 on a monthly basis to some 65,000 families in Selangor to buy basic goods, and special allowances worth two to three months’ salary for civil servants under the state administration.

Rina said Batu Tiga is “matured” in terms of development, but the reality is there is an imbalance in the social and economic status among the people, as well as in education and infrastructure.

She said there is an urgent need to bridge that gap so that “no one would be left behind”.

Rina faces a three-cornered fight in Batu Tiga against Pakatan Harapan’s Danial Al-Rashid and Muda’s Saiyidah Izzati Nur Razak Maideen.