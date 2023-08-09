Caretaker Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari is giving the PAS leader 48 hours to do so.

PETALING JAYA: Caretaker Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari is demanding a public apology and RM10 million in damages from PAS’s Sanusi Nor over remarks deemed defamatory.

Amirudin is also demanding the caretaker Kedah menteri besar retract the statements and to promise to never repeat it again.

He is also giving Sanusi, who is the Perikatan Nasional election director, 48 hours to do so.

“Failing which I will have no choice but to proceed with legal action,” he said in a brief statement.

Amirudin said these ultimatums were included in a letter of demand issued to Sanusi this evening.

Yesterday, Amirudin said he would press on with legal action against Sanusi over alleged defamatory remarks involving the RM700 million river-widening project known as the Selangor Maritime Gateway (SMG).

According to PAS organ HarakahDaily, Sanusi claimed Amirudin was involved in a project with Berjaya Group founder Vincent Tan.

Sanusi said Tan had intended to develop a RM10 billion project by acquiring 600 acres of land in Selangor.

In his speech, Sanusi also claimed that the project, which involved a company owned by Menteri Besar Selangor (Incorporated), would see Selangor lose around RM180 million.

Berjaya Land and Tan demanded an apology from Sanusi as well as RM200 million in compensation for slandering them in relation to the SMG.

They also asked the PAS leader to remove and retract all defamatory statements in his speech referring to Tan and Berjaya Land and to provide an undertaking that he would not repeat such remarks.

Last night, it was reported that Sanusi said he would not apologise to Tan and Berjaya Land, claiming he had evidence to back up his allegations and that he would make it public.

