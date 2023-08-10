Charles Santiago says stories of progress by Pakatan Harapan and the failure of the opposition-run states should be dominating the campaign trail but they are not.

PETALING JAYA: Former Klang MP Charles Santiago has urged voters to cast their ballots on Saturday based on the track records of the six state governments.

Santiago said that while the lead-up to the polls should be used to examine how well state governments have performed over the past five years, campaigning is instead being fashioned as a referendum on Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and whether he will be able to complete his mandate.

“It is almost the eve of the polls but the ceramahs and fiery speeches are still being used to position Aug 12 as a national and not local election,” the former three-term MP said in a statement.

“In doing so, we have wasted an opportunity to showcase the policies of the Selangor, Penang and Negeri Sembilan state governments, or to highlight the huge lack of progress in the states ruled by the opposition, namely Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah.

“Stories of progress by Pakatan Harapan (PH) and the failure of the opposition-run states are what should dominate the campaign trail so that the rakyat know who is concerned about their basic rights and welfare.”

He highlighted how Selangor had successfully implemented programmes that benefit women through its medical checkups and also the wider communities through the Rakyat Dialysis Centre.

The PH-led state government is also offering up to RM50,000 in interest-free microcredit, free water, free tuition and funeral expenses for senior citizens and those with disabilities.

Santiago pointed out that Penang has increased its annual aid to senior citizens and introduced programmes such as the Single Mother Assistance Programme and Golden Housewife Programme.

He also said Negeri Sembilan unfolded an additional RM10 million aid package to assist its people during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Santiago said this was in contrast to the opposition-led states which struggled with basic necessities, such as water supply, among other things.

“To those in Selangor, Penang and Negeri Sembilan, please look at what the state governments have implemented for you before you vote,” he said.

“And to those in the opposition-run states, vote for Anwar and his unity government if you would like to see progress on par with the rest of the country as well.”