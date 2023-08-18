Prosecutors say they need time to study representations made by the defence with the attorney-general seeking the withdrawal of the case.

KUALA LUMPUR: Najib Razak’s money laundering case has been fixed for mention on Dec 1, after the High Court was told today the former prime minister’s defence team has lodged representations with the attorney-general seeking the withdrawal of the case.

Deputy public prosecutor Ashrof Adrin Kamarul informed Justice K Muniandy the representations were received from the former prime minister’s solicitors, Shafee & Co, on Aug 2.

“It is a voluminous document and several pertinent issues have been raised. We need more time before a decision can be made,” he said.

Ashrof asked for the case to be fixed for mention in three months.

Lawyer Shafee Abdullah confirmed that a 51-page document was presented to the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

“All cards have been placed on the table, including documents and witnesses,” he said.

At the previous mention in May, Shafee told the court the defence was hoping Attorney-General Idrus Harun will drop the charges against Najib since the prosecution has secured a conviction in the RM42 million SRC International corruption case.

Today, he did not object to Ashrof’s application for a longer mention date.

“The current AG’s tenure will come to an end next month. We do not know whether it will be extended,” Shafee said.

On Feb 3, 2019, Najib claimed trial to the three money laundering charges in which he is said to have accepted proceeds from illegal activities amounting to RM27 million through three AmPrivate banking accounts.

He allegedly committed the offences at AmIslamic Bank Berhad at the AmBank Group building at Jalan Raja Chulan here on July 8, 2014.

If found guilty, he faces a maximum fine of RM5 million or imprisonment of up to five years, or both, for the charges which were framed under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001.

On Aug 23, last year, the Federal Court upheld Najib’s conviction for misappropriating SRC funds of RM42 million. The apex court also upheld the sentence of 12 years’ imprisonment and a fine of RM210 million imposed on the former prime minister.

Najib began his jail sentence on the same day.

On March 31, the Federal Court, in a 4-1 split ruling, dismissed his application for leave to have his conviction and sentence reviewed.