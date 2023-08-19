Higher education minister Khaled Nordin says this will become possible under the 13th Malaysia Plan.

PETALING JAYA: The higher education ministry is considering introducing degree programmes in technical and vocational education and training (TVET) in all polytechnics.

Minister Khaled Nordin said it would only be possible to implement this proposal under the 13th Malaysia Plan (2026-2030) because it would involve the provision of expert manpower, academic staff and facilities.

“In terms of marketability, TVET graduates fare better than others (pursuing academic courses).

“So our focus is to see matching of learning with work and better salaries,” Bernama quoted him as saying after attending a health programme in Tanjung Sedili, Kota Tinggi, today.

Khaled said more attention was being given to TVET with regard to the provision of places for skilling, reskilling and upskilling.

“This is also crucial as it is part of our efforts in providing and strengthening the offer for life-long learning.”

He said the ministry was determined to expand courses to attract more students to take up TVET.

Khaled hoped to see more branch campuses being opened for the Malaysian Technical University (MTUN) network and further strengthen existing polytechnics under the 13th Malaysia Plan.

The MTUN network now comprises Universiti Malaysia Pahang, Universiti Tun Hussein Onn, Universiti Malaysia Perlis and Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka.