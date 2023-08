Anwar Ibrahim says he will remain under observation until tomorrow morning.

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is under observation in hospital following minor dental surgery earlier this afternoon.

In a brief statement, Anwar said: “Upon the medical team’s advice, I am required to stay in the hospital until tomorrow morning, God willing,” he said.

No details were given about the surgery.

On social media, several netizens extended their wishes for Anwar’s quick recovery.