Dr Akmal Saleh asks if the contribution is from the government.

PETALING JAYA: Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh has called on local government development minister Nga Kor Ming to explain why DAP’s logo was present on a mock donation cheque issued to several schools in Ipoh, Perak.

“We want an explanation from Nga. Are the funds from the government?” he asked in a Facebook post.

“And if it’s from the government, what is the rationale behind placing the DAP logo on the mock cheque? Don’t act foolish now that you’ve become a minister!”

On Saturday, it was reported that 17 Chinese primary and secondary schools in Perak were granted an allocation of RM1.8 million from the education ministry for repair and upgrading work.

Nga, who is also the Perak DAP chairman, was present to hand over the mock cheques to the schools.

Photographs of the presentation showed the DAP logo on the mock cheques, alongside the logos of Pakatan Harapan and Malaysia Madani, and the national coat of arms.