Former Klang MP Charles Santiago calls for an effective communication team to ward off the political attacks that have already begun on social media.

PETALING JAYA: The Selangor government can expect fireworks from a formidable 22-member Perikatan Nasional (PN) opposition led by Azmin Ali, according to former MP Charles Santiago.

He said Azmin, Taman Medan assemblyman Dr Afif Bahardin and a group of PAS leaders in the opposition would give the Selangor unity government a tough time.

He urged the state government to set up an effective communications team to fight the PN onslaught.

The unity government must also appoint a competent and effective speaker of the state assembly, as heated exchanges could be expected at legislative meetings, said Santiago, a former three-term MP for Klang.

He said Azmin, a former Selangor menteri besar, had vast experience having been an assemblyman in Selangor for five terms, twice in his current Hulu Kelang seat and three terms in the Bukit Antarabangsa seat. He was also the Gombak MP for three terms.

“Besides this, Azmin was a minister in the previous Cabinet,” he said.

Santiago said Afif also has considerable experience as a Penang executive councillor.

Of the 22 PN representatives, PAS has 10, led by Sijangkang assemblyman Dr Ahmad Yunus Hairi, who is also the Kuala Langat MP, while Bersatu holds the remaining 12 seats.

“On the government side, besides menteri besar Amirudin Saari, the other experienced leader is DAP’s Ng Sze Han, who is a second-term exco member. Most of the others are young and quite inexperienced,” Santiago told FMT.

He said the opposition had already started to bring up controversial issues just a few days after the elections by raising questions about Insan, the Selangor insurance scheme for residents, and more of such issues will be raised to discredit the unity government.

“The fight between the state and PN will take place mainly over TikTok. That is why an effective and social media-savvy communications team must be established,” he said.

Santiago said PN had made major inroads into Selangor because PH had been weak, and the unity government must reach out to Malay and Indian voters who had switched support towards PN or did not vote.