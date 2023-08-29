Nurulafiqah Abdullah Sani, 34, was rushed to Seri Manjung Hospital’s emergency department after the incident yesterday.

IPOH: One of the passengers in the boat that capsized at Pantai Teluk Batik in Seri Manjung yesterday is reported to have died early this morning.

Manjung police chief Nordin Abdullah said Nurulafiqah Abdullah Sani, 34, died just before 5am while being treated at Seri Manjung Hospital.

“The police received a report at 6.05am today from the victim’s husband, who said his wife’s death was confirmed by the doctor on duty at Seri Manjung Hospital.

“The physical examination carried out by the staff of Seri Manjung Hospital found that there was no foul play,” he said in a statement.

Yesterday, a boat ferrying nine people, including seven local tourists, capsized near the shore of Teluk Batik beach.

Perak fire and rescue department director said two passengers had to be given emergency treatment – a 17-year-old disabled teenager who was given cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), and Nurulafiqah, who was taken to Seri Manjung Hospital.