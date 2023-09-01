The airline apologised after some of its flight today failed to take off as scheduled because of ‘coordination issues’ and rainy weather.

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Airlines Bhd has apologised for flight delays today, with some 20% of flights unable to take off as scheduled, because of problems with in-flight catering.

According to the Malaysian Insight, several passengers aired their grievances over the flight delays on social media.

One passenger called for action by transport minister Loke Siew Fook after her flight was delayed for over three hours.

There were also claims that there was no food prepared for passengers in business class, prompting the cabin crew to serve them economy class meals.

The airline’s owner, Malaysia Aviation Group, said yesterday that the catering contract with Brahim’s Food Services had ended on Aug 31.

The company said it would activate its business continuity plan for in-flight meal services on selected routes from Sept 1.

Malaysia Airlines said in a statement today that it “experienced coordination issues, which it was actively addressing with relevant partners”.

As of 12pm, almost 80% of the flights had taken off as scheduled, it said.

The airline said it regretted “the challenges faced on the first day of operations under its business continuity plan for onboard catering on selected routes” and apologised to passengers for the inconvenience experienced, the Malaysian Insight reported.

The airline said its problems were compounded by rainy weather and changes to aircraft parking bays at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.