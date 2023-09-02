The BN chairman says Nazri Abdul Rahman, as an engineer, had served the Muar Municipal Council and has a PhD on flood problems.

MUAR: Deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi told voters in Simpang Jeram they would suffer a loss if they did not select Pakatan Harapan candidate Nazri Abdul Rahman in the Sept 9 by-election.

Zahid, who is also Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, said this was because Nazri had served as an engineer in the Muar Municipal Council and had been providing services to Muar residents, including Simpang Jeram, all this while.

“He has been serving the people all this while, unlike the other candidate. For the people of Simpang Jeram, Nazri is the obvious choice,” he said after speaking at a mini expo on technical and vocational education and training (TVET) and village entrepreneurship in Sungai Abong here.

Also present were Nazri, Johor menteri besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi and deputy finance minister Ahmad Maslan.

Zahid said Nazri is also seen as a candidate of calibre as he had completed his Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) on floods to assist the people, including about 40,000 registered voters in the area.

He said political stability was one of the key factors to bring development to a constituency and it would in turn contribute to stability in the state.

“If Nazri is elected, he will not only continue to strengthen the unity government at the constituency level but also at the Johor state level. His victory will certainly translate into strengthening the stability of the Johor government,” he said.

The Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections are being held following the death of Salahuddin Ayub, who was the domestic trade and cost of living minister, on July 23.

Nazri is facing PAS central committee member Dr Mazri Yahya of PN and independent candidate S Jeganathan, a businessman in Simpang Jeram.