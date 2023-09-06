The Tasek Gelugor MP is among members of the parliamentary special select committee on infrastructure making a 10-day official working visit to the country.

PETALING JAYA: The Kuala Lumpur sessions court has allowed an application by Tasek Gelugor MP Wan Saiful Wan Jan to have his passport released for a 10-day official parliamentary trip to Japan.

Judge Rozina Ayob allowed the application this morning after Wan Saiful’s passport was kept as part of bail conditions over his Jana Wibawa case.

Malaysiakini reported Wan Saiful’s lawyer, Amer Hamzah Arshad, as confirming that the application was for a parliamentary special select committee on infrastructure working trip in Japan from Sept 23 to Oct 2.

Amer said despite the court’s decision, the defence team had asked for more documents, including flight tickets and a letter from the Dewan Rakyat’s secretariat office.

The court had set eight days next year for Wan Saiful’s trial – March 25-27, April 29-30 and May 20-22.

The Bersatu MP had claimed trial in February to a charge of accepting a bribe of close to RM7 million in relation to the stimulus package meant to help Bumiputera contractors during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also claimed trial to a charge of soliciting an unspecified amount for a road project worth RM232 million linked to the programme.

Jana Wibawa is a stimulus programme introduced by the Muhyiddin Yassin administration in November 2020.