Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim told the Dewan Rakyat that the government is committed to improving healthcare services.

PETALING JAYA: Putrajaya will establish a dedicated institution to deal with mental health issues affecting the rakyat, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said.

Tabling a mid-term review (MTR) of the 12th Malaysia Plan in Parliament today, Anwar said the move was to strengthen efforts to address the problem by coordinating the efforts of government, private sector and civil society organisations.

“The increasingly concerning issue of mental health is also a top priority for the government,” he told the Dewan Rakyat.

Anwar said the government is also committed to enhancing healthcare services, with plans to upgrade the medical facilities available at 1,200 public health clinics over the next two years, aimed at ensuring a high quality of service for all Malaysians.

He said the government will expedite the first phase of upgrades worth RM500 million to tackle the issue of overcrowding experienced at Hospital Sultanah Aminah in Johor Bahru.

“The government will also examine leasing proposals to guarantee the provision of high-quality healthcare to the rakyat through advanced and high-tech equipment,” he said.

Earlier today, Anwar spoke of 17 “big” and “bold” measures encompassing 71 key initiatives under the MTR, which he said will help stimulate the country’s economic development for the next 10 years.

These measures and initiatives, he said, will enable socio-economic development by strengthening sustainability, promoting well-being, and achieving high income.

The 12MP was tabled by former prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob in September 2021 with an estimated development allocation of RM400 billion.