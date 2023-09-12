This follows the coming into force of the Revision of Sentence of Death and Imprisonment for Natural Life (Temporary Jurisdiction of the Federal Court) Act 2023.

KUALA LUMPUR: The 1,020 prisoners who had been handed mandatory death or life imprisonment sentences can now file applications in court to review these sentences, says deputy law and institutional reform minister Ramkarpal Singh.

This follows the coming into force of the Revision of Sentence of Death and Imprisonment for Natural Life (Temporary Jurisdiction of the Federal Court) Act 2023 (Act 847) today, as well as the Abolition of Mandatory Death Penalty Act 2023 (Act 846) on July 4.

“The application to review the sentence must be made within 90 days from the effective date of the Act (847),” Ramkarpal said during a briefing, adding that the court will deliver its verdict in six months to a year.

“Subject to reasonable grounds, the court can consider an extension of the period to submit a review application.

“The request for a review of the sentence can only be submitted once.”

All applications will be filed by the prisons department on behalf of the prisoners.

Ramkarpal added that the prisoners may hire their own lawyers, use those appointed by the court, or those from the National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK).

The court may either approve or reject the applications of those handed the mandatory death sentence, or propose a replacement punishment for those handed a life imprisonment sentence.

If the court decides to maintain the sentence, the prisoner may appeal to the state pardoning board for a pardon.

“In reviewing the application, the court will call and examine the records of the proceedings, the reasons for the judgment, and other related documents, if any,” Ramkarpal said.

Of the 1,020 prisoners, 573 are Malaysians, and the rest foreigners.

