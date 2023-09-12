The DAP secretary-general says Isham Jalil does not speak for Umno.

KUALA LUMPUR: DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook has played down a call for Umno to distance itself from Pakatan Harapan, specifically DAP, in future elections, saying it is not Umno’s official stance.

Loke said the call by Umno Supreme Council member Isham Jalil was merely a personal view.

“That is Isham’s opinion, not Umno’s.

“He doesn’t represent Umno. He is only one of the party’s leaders,” he said at a press conference here today.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Isham urged the party to distance itself from its partners in the unity government, saying it would help win back party grassroots who had rejected Umno’s alliance with the PH component.

He said while such a move would not see Umno win in future polls, it would at least help return grassroots support, which would give “us some chance to revive the party”.

In August, Isham had questioned the party’s alliance with DAP after registering huge losses in the six state elections. Umno won only 19 of the 108 state seats it contested.

