The PAS president and Marang MP says he prefers going to jail than paying a fine.

KUALA LUMPUR: PAS’s Abdul Hadi Awang, who is being investigated for sedition over comments on the pardons board, said he would rather go to jail than pay a fine for his remarks.

The Marang MP said it would be better to channel the money to Pusat Asuhan Tunas Islam or PASTI, a pre-school run by the Islamic party.

Hadi, who is also the PAS president, said he would wait for his day in court.

“I’m not sure whether I will be fined or imprisoned, but between the two, I would rather go to jail,” he said when debating the 12th Malaysia Plan mid-term review today.

Hadi is alleged to have disputed the authority of the pardons board in a talk he gave at the PAS headquarters in Bakri, Muar, on Aug 26.

In the talk, held during a Perikatan Nasional (PN) rally, he is alleged to have discussed the jurisdiction of the pardons board and is said to have claimed the manner in which the country grants pardons to offenders is not in accordance with Islamic teachings.

Hadi added that the police had met him several times to obtain information about the speech he made.

The police’s investigation paper on the matter was sent to the Attorney-General’s Chambers on Sept 7.

In July, Hadi was also investigated over remarks that allegedly touched on the 3R (race, religion and royalty) issue.

The probe, carried out by the criminal investigation department’s (CID) classified investigation unit, centred around remarks allegedly made by Hadi that DAP was continuing the plan started by the British colonisers to destroy Malay and Bumiputera supremacy with the support of Malays who had forgotten their roots.

In March, Hadi was investigated by the same unit over his claim that PN was attempting to topple the government.

