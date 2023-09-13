Former prime minister Najib Razak was convicted in July 2020 on charges of abuse of power, money laundering and CBT over SRC International funds amounting to RM42 million.

PETALING JAYA: PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli says Pakatan Harapan (PH) will not agree to a pardon for former prime minister Najib Razak.

“We will discuss it within the unity government and we will discuss it in the Cabinet,” said Rafizi on BFM’s The Breakfast Grille today.

“But I think it’s a given that PH will not agree to it.”

Rafizi, who is also economy minister, was asked to comment on PH’s stance on the matter and whether it was a “line that PH will cross”.

Najib was convicted in July 2020 on charges of abuse of power, money laundering and criminal breach of trust over SRC International funds amounting to RM42 million.

He was sentenced to 12 years’ jail and fined RM210 million.

The former Umno president began serving his prison term on Aug 23, 2022, after the Court of Appeal dismissed his appeal, followed by the Federal Court upholding the original conviction and sentence.

In April, Umno secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said Umno had asked the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to consider granting Najib a royal pardon as per Article 42(1) of the Federal Constitution.

PH leaders such as PKR’s Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Karim, DAP stalwart Lim Kit Siang and Amanah communications director Khalid Samad have previously opposed the proposed pardon for Najib, drawing criticism from Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Umno Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi, and Kelantan Umno.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim previously said that while he is part of the pardons board that will review Najib’s application for a royal pardon, there is no conflict of interest as the final decision on granting pardons lies with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.