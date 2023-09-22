The document will be posted on the website of the National Disaster Management Agency and other related agencies, says the Selangor menteri besar.

PETALING JAYA: The Selangor government is set to declassify the full report on last December’s Batang Kali landslide which claimed the lives of 31 people, including 13 children.

The declassification process is expected to be completed within the next three weeks, said Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari. The document will be posted on the website of the National Disaster Management Agency and other related agencies.

“The state government has no problem disclosing the report to the public, but the document is still subject to the Official Secrets Act,” he said, according to Sinar Harian.

“Therefore, the state government will declassify the document so that it can be published.”

The landslide occurred in the early hours of Dec 16 at the Father’s Organic Farm campsite at Batang Kali in Hulu Kelang, Selangor, killing 31 people and leaving 61 others trapped.

They were eventually rescued, with eight people requiring hospital treatment.

Previously, natural resources, environment and climate change minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said a preliminary report on the landslide had been presented to the Cabinet on Jan 4.

He said the report, which was prepared by his ministry through the minerals and geoscience department, and the survey and mapping department, had also been read by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.