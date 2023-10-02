Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the amount of imported rice used by government premises could increase the supply of local rice by about 5%.

BENTONG: The government has decided to channel subsidies amounting to almost RM400 million for government premises such as military camps, police and school dormitories, to use imported rice, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said today.

The move would increase local white rice supply in the market by about 5%, which was the amount used by the government premises.

“There is a shortage of local rice because the price of imported rice has gone up, some hotels are already using local rice.

“The decision was made today. (Government premises) will buy only imported rice… how much is the subsidy? Almost RM400 million because it is not free,” he said while speaking at a Felda carnival in Chemomoi here today.

Earlier today, the government announced four measures to increase supplies of local white rice.

“To do it (subsidise imported rice) politics must be stable, the economy must be good and investments must come in. Only then will the economy improve and when we make a profit we can distribute it to the people. This is what we are doing,” Anwar said.

The measure to use subsidised imported rice had been proposed by agriculture and food security minister Mohamad Sabu who was reported to have said on Sept 28 that the measure would free up more local rice for the market.

Anwar said the rice problem arose from the decision of 18 countries to prevent or limit the export of rice.

He said the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) had been reminded to actively send rice to areas with supply problems.

“As soon as they hear of an area with a lack of rice, they have to send it. If necessary, the finance ministry will increase the allocation to send this rice. We will pay Fama,” he said.

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.