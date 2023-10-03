The 18-year-old was reported to have been beaten and died days after being pronounced brain dead.

GEORGE TOWN: The High Court here has found five people, including two juveniles, not guilty of the murder of T Nhaveen in 2017.

Justice Radzi Hamid, who announced his decision this morning, acquitted and discharged the five.

The five – S Gopinaath, 30, J Ragesuthan, 22, S Gokulan, 22, and two others who were juveniles when the alleged offence took place – had been accused of murdering Nhaveen, then 18, at a park on Jalan Bunga Raya between 11pm and midnight on June 9, 2017.

They were also charged with committing grievous assault on Nhaveen’s friend, T Previin, then 19, near the Karpal Singh Learning Centre in Bukit Gelugor on the same night.

Nhaveen was reported to have been beaten and died days after being pronounced brain dead.

The trial began on May 3, 2021, some four years after the incident, following numerous postponements.

