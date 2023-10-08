Countless number of schools are still waiting for basic facilities such as better furniture, while others get funds to improve, upgrade or even beautify, says a parents group.

PETALING JAYA: The government must focus on providing better infrastructure and facilities in schools to make learning more conducive, rather than spending on unnecessary upgrades, education activists have said, ahead of the tabling of the 2024 budget next week.

Mak Chee Kin, chairman of the Melaka Action Group for Parents in Education, said although the education ministry receives the largest allocations or nearly so every year, the money is not being spent on schools that really need it.

“There are countless instances of schools still waiting for funding for basic facilities such as better furniture, whereas some others got (funds) to improve, upgrade or even beautify,” he told FMT.

He also said some schools need better infrastructure, such as better science labs and playing fields, but they are often sidelined.

At the school where he is chairman of the parent-teachers association, the basketball court is in deplorable condition, and the school is also at risk of flash floods during the rainy season.

“It takes years for all the above to be repaired. Letter after letter, application after application has been sent, (but) nothing constructive (came) from the ministry,” he said.

Mak said officials should visit these needy schools to get a clearer picture.

Parent Action Group for Education Malaysia honorary secretary Tunku Munawirah Putra said education funds should be utilised wisely.

The education ministry must invest more in teaching, training and mentorship, with further emphasis on training teachers to use technology in the classroom.

“The ministry cannot just give a cascading set of orders and leave the teachers to their own devices without proper intervention and monitoring,” she said.

She also said the functionality and condition of science labs must be improved to ensure students can conduct experiments and apply their new-found knowledge.

National Union of the Teaching Profession secretary-general Fouzi Singon hoped that the government will take into account its plans for the education sector in the 12th Malaysia Plan when providing the budget allocation.

He said some of the plans – such as introducing IT programmes in schools, curriculum revision, and developing schools for new communities – will require a lot of funds.

“Allocations for training teachers are also needed to improve their proficiency with digital technology,” he said.